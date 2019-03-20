|
Clifford Adam Phillips
Springfield - Clifford Adam Phillips, 91, Springfield, MO., son of William Joseph and Grace (Yates) Phillips was born August 1, 1927 in Diggins, MO., and departed this life on March 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Phillips; two brothers, Harold Phillips, and Charles and Mary Phillips; two sisters, Lois and Virgil Ragsdale, and Mona and JD Hannah.
Clifford remarried to Analee Richmond on June 8, 1985.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife Analee of the home; daughter, Vickie Hall and husband Larry, of Venice, Fl; grandson, Cameron Thiessen and wife Suzie, of Springfield, MO; step grandson, Scott Hall, of Houston, TX; great granddaughter, Olivia Thiessen; brother, Reuben Phillips and wife Jean, of Willard, MO; sister in-law, Flora Phillips, of Marshfield, MO, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
After a short time in the Navy, Cliff met his first wife Mary, they had their first date on St. Patrick's Day in 1949 and they married on August 6 later that same year. They were blessed with their only child, daughter Vickie, in 1950. From an early age, Cliff knew the meaning and value of hard work and strong, long lasting relationships. Cliff had his own Standard Oil route providing fuel to many in the surrounding Council Bluffs, Iowa area.
After moving back to Missouri, Cliffs entrepreneurial skills led him to various endeavors including Cam's Trucking, Willard Block Company, Fireside and Patio, and CAP's Ridge Motel.
Cliff and Analee were a great team both in life and in business. Cliff and Analee enjoyed 35+ years together, working hard and playing hard. Through retirement years, they enjoyed the beauty of nature while playing golf, boating, and RVing to many places. Cliff and Analee wintered in South Florida for over 20 years creating long lasting friendships with the many snowbirds they met along the way. Cliff loved Table Rock Lake, he introduced the lake to people from all over, teaching them how to water ski, daylight or dark.
Cliff's only grandchild was Cameron (Cam). Cam was the apple of his eye and he would light up when Cam entered the room. They traveled many miles together, literally and figuratively. Whether grandpa was on the ski slopes at the age of 52 chasing a 5-year-old down the mountain or catching lobsters in the Florida Keys, Grandpa truly enjoyed simply spending time with his buddy and teaching him about life. Grandpa's unconditional love for Cam was easy to see and they shared a truly special bond very few people have. Cliff was incredibly young at heart and you would have never guessed his age, especially when keeping up with Cam.
In Cliff's younger years he was a little mischievous and may have even been a bit ornery. Cliff was always great with numbers. He could tell you how long, how far and the best pit stops between point A to B. Many years driving trucks across the United States will do that. Most of all he was a strong, caring, kind man with a warm heart and could always make us laugh with his funny one-liners. He was stability, patient, stubborn, fun-loving, hardworking, ALWAYS there and if you knew him, you were FAMILY. Cliff was "grandpa" to many and touched several lives in a powerful way. He was truly a special man. He blessed us by knowing him and getting to be part of his long fruitful life. He was "living his best life" long before the cliché'. He loved many and was loved by many in return. May we all enjoy a life as full as Cliff's.
Funeral services for Clifford Adam Phillips will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday March 22, 2019 at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Marshfield. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery or donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019