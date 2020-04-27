Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Clifford Auberry

Clifford Auberry Obituary
Clifford Auberry

Springfield - Clifford Warren Auberry of Springfield Mo went home to be with the Lord on April 25th, 2020 at the age of 89. Clifford was a devoted husband, loving father, amazing grandfather, and friend to many. He enjoyed spending time outside fishing, working in the garden and mowing his yard. Clifford was a Marine Veteran and fought in the Korean War before coming home to marry his soul mate Mary.

Clifford was predeceased in death by his wife of 66 years, his parents, his two daughters Donna and Gail, 2 Sisters and a brother.

He leaves behind his son and daughter-in-Law Allen and Jeanette Auberry, his grandchildren, Amanda Auberry, Jennifer and Drew McClintock, Brian Auberry, and Kevin Auberry and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The visitation will be held on Thursday April 30th from 11am-1pm at Greenlawn South Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday April 30th at 2pm at White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
