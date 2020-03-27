|
Clovis W. Haubein
Clovis W. Haubein, 93, of Lockwood (Meinert), MO went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He died in the same home where he was born, surrounded by his family. Clovis was born May 29, 1926 to George and Laura Haubein in Meinert, MO and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Meinert, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and his five siblings; Dorothy, Evelyn, Calvin, Robert and Gladys.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years Eloise Gassner Haubein; two children, David (Tanya) Haubein and Kenneth (Susan) Haubein; three grandchildren, Ann (Brady) Owen, Jonathan (Emily) Pintado and Kimberly Pintado; and five great-grandchildren.
Clovis grew up in Meinert, MO working in the family farm supply business. Upon graduation from Lockwood High School in May 1944 he immediately enlisted in the Army Air Corp Cadet program. He served in the Army Air Corps from June 1944 through December 1945.
After the war, he attended Valparaiso University for two years and returned home in 1948 to help his father, who was in failing health, operate the family business. His father died less than one year later.
Clovis married Eloise Gassner on August 12, 1950. She immediately became active in the family business. In 1951 they added the Massey Harris farm equipment franchise and the business began to grow at a rapid pace. In addition to the farm supply business, they became active grain farmers starting in 1954.
In 1959 Clovis purchased his mother's interest in the family business. Over the years, the business grew to include 3 bulk fertilizer operations in Lockwood, Pierce City and Jasper, MO.
Sons David and Kenneth joined the family business after graduating from the University of Missouri in 1974 and 1977 respectively. There was continued growth during that period including additional farm equipment franchises and an irrigation equipment franchise. The family also founded Jasper Popcorn Company in 1983 which evolved over the years into Jasper Foods and subsequently Jasper Products.
Clovis was actively involved in leadership positions in many civic and business organizations including: Immanuel Lutheran Church; Concordia Seminary Advisory Board; Dade County Memorial Hospital Board (President); Farmers State Bank Board; North American Equipment Dealers Association (President); Western Farm Equipment Dealers Association (President); Massey-Ferguson Dealer Council; Agrico Fertilizer Dealer Council and the University of Missouri Ag Engineering Advisory Council.
Clovis never met a stranger and always had time to talk to just about anyone at any time. He was a true people person. He led by example and was well respected by all. He will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Clovis was given a private Christian burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Meinert, MO. Due to current restrictions, a Celebration of the Faith and Life of Clovis will be will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lockwood, MO. Online condolences may be shared at www.greenfieldfuneralchapel.com. Services are under the care of Lockwood Funeral Chapel.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020