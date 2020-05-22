|
|
Clyde Lewis Carden
Springfield - Clyde was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, the third child born to Nancy Ann Pease Carden and Andrew Carden on October 5, 1940. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Ann Walker, on February 18, 1959. He gave his life to God in 1964 at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Muskogee, Oklahoma with Reverend Bennie Smith. He moved with his family to Missouri in 1972. He passed peacefully at home on May 21, 2020.
Clyde, along with his wife Rebecca, was a residential contractor in Springfield. When not working, he could be found fishing in his favorite lakes and streams in the Ozarks. He loved to travel and explore new fishing holes with his family particularly in the Rockies.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; a daughter Melanie Carden-Jessen of Springfield, Missouri; a son Michael Carden and his wife, Christine, of Springfield; a daughter Melissa Dickson and her husband, Kevin, of Springfield; a brother Bobby Carden of Muskogee, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Chris, Jessica, and Courtney: two great-grandchildren, Kirk and Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jack Carden, and Joe Farmer.
Published in the News-Leader from May 22 to May 24, 2020