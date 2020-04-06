|
Clydola Patterson
Springfield - Clydola Patterson passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Manor at Elfindale. She was born on October 3, 1924 in San Saba, Texas. After graduating from Baylor University, she moved to Dallas, where she met and married Doyle Patterson. In 1971, the family moved to Springfield, Missouri, when Doyle was transferred with Kraft Foods. But she always called Texas her home. In 1989, she retired from (Southwest) Missouri State University after working as an administrative assistant at the Southwest Teachers Credit Union, the Nursing Department, and the Speech Language and Hearing Clinic. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states. She also travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Canada, Scandinavia, England, Ireland, Scotland, and throughout Western Europe. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and loved to go out to eat and play games, especially Mexican Train dominoes. She also loved art, music, and theatre and for many years attended Springfield Little Theatre, Tent Theatre, Springfield Symphony, and Springfield Regional Opera. She was a kind and loving person, with a great sense of humor, who liked nothing more than to be around people.
Clydola is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Vallie Hayes; husband, Doyle Patterson; daughter, Laura Patterson; sister, Archie Beth; and nephews, John Patterson and Charles Tillinghast.
She is survived by her children Paula Patterson (Steve Fisk) and James Patterson; and granddaughters Lily and Claire Patterson. She is also survived by her brother Arnold Hayes (Tommie); brother-in-law, Robert Patterson; nieces Holley Scott and Beth Malone; nephews, Clyde Hayes and Robert Patterson, Jr.; and many great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Manor at Elfindale, The Gardens, and Haven Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clydola's name to Springfield Little Theatre or a .
In accordance with the CDC and the Governor's guidelines to prevent further spread of COVID-19, a celebration of life for Clydola will be held at a future date. You may view a memorial slideshow at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020