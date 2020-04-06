Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Clydola Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clydola Patterson


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clydola Patterson Obituary
Clydola Patterson

Springfield - Clydola Patterson passed away on April 3, 2020 at the Manor at Elfindale. She was born on October 3, 1924 in San Saba, Texas. After graduating from Baylor University, she moved to Dallas, where she met and married Doyle Patterson. In 1971, the family moved to Springfield, Missouri, when Doyle was transferred with Kraft Foods. But she always called Texas her home. In 1989, she retired from (Southwest) Missouri State University after working as an administrative assistant at the Southwest Teachers Credit Union, the Nursing Department, and the Speech Language and Hearing Clinic. She loved to travel and had visited all 50 states. She also travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Canada, Scandinavia, England, Ireland, Scotland, and throughout Western Europe. She was an active member of First Baptist Church and loved to go out to eat and play games, especially Mexican Train dominoes. She also loved art, music, and theatre and for many years attended Springfield Little Theatre, Tent Theatre, Springfield Symphony, and Springfield Regional Opera. She was a kind and loving person, with a great sense of humor, who liked nothing more than to be around people.

Clydola is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Vallie Hayes; husband, Doyle Patterson; daughter, Laura Patterson; sister, Archie Beth; and nephews, John Patterson and Charles Tillinghast.

She is survived by her children Paula Patterson (Steve Fisk) and James Patterson; and granddaughters Lily and Claire Patterson. She is also survived by her brother Arnold Hayes (Tommie); brother-in-law, Robert Patterson; nieces Holley Scott and Beth Malone; nephews, Clyde Hayes and Robert Patterson, Jr.; and many great-nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Manor at Elfindale, The Gardens, and Haven Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clydola's name to Springfield Little Theatre or a .

In accordance with the CDC and the Governor's guidelines to prevent further spread of COVID-19, a celebration of life for Clydola will be held at a future date. You may view a memorial slideshow at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clydola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -