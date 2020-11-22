Colleen Clark
Springfield - Barbara Colleen Clark 83 years, 1 month and 6 days passed peacefully to our Heavenly Father on November 21, 2020.
She was born October 15, 1937 in Springfield, Mo to Victor and Edna Williams of Republic, Mo.
Barbara more fondly known as Colleen was raised in Republic and attended Republic High School. In her early years she worked as a Soda Jerk at the Republic Drug Store. Colleen met the love of her life Walter Edward Clark Sr. when he was a Greene County Deputy and answering her burglary call and it was love at first sight. To this union they were blessed with 2 children. Colleen and Walter owned and operated Clark Sign Company until his passing.
She enjoyed antiques, garage sales, flea markets, gardening, and flowers. The family would like to say a very special thank you to the dedicated staff of Cox Medical Center.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters Peggy Williams and Roberta Davis and two brothers Bill Williams and Robert Williams.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Wilson (husband David), her Son Stephan William Clark, a very special stepson Jim Clark (wife Peggy), two grandsons Ronnie Mansker and his children Katelynn Wagers, Hannah Hilton, Payton Mansker, and Shyanne Mansker. Johnny Mansker (wife Julie), his children Lauren Mansker and Audrey Mansker and a host of nieces and nephews and long time friends. Misty her Shitzu is her beloved pet and companion.
A visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5p.m.-7p.m. at the Klingner-Cope family Funeral Home at White Chapel. Following cremation, graveside services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfunerhome.com