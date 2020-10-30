Colleen KinnickSprinfield - Colleen (Berry) Kinnick, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City due to complications of COVID-19. Colleen was born on February 18, 1935 in Rulo, NB. She was the oldest of three siblings born to Joyce (Sturgeon) Berry and Ulyes Berry. Colleen spent her childhood in Jasper, MO, graduating from Jasper High School in 1953. In the fall of 1953, Colleen moved to Springfield MO where she would begin her education and training to become a Registered Nurse. Colleen completed her nursing degree at Springfield Baptist Hospital in 1956. Her nursing career spanned 42 years. Colleen enjoyed being a nurse and was an exceptional caregiver in her lifetime. During her long and accomplished nursing career, Colleen forged many treasured lifelong friendships. Colleen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family very much. Her son Kyle William Kinnick preceded her in death in 2012. Colleen is survived by her daughter Kara Michele (Kinnick) Kuttenkuler, son-in-law Greg Kuttenkuler, granddaughters Liliana Ruth and Viviane Grace Kuttenkuler. Colleen is also survived by her youngest brother Dean Berry and sister-in-law Sue Berry. She is preceded in death by her mother Joyce (Berry) Johnston, younger brother Donald Berry and sister-in-law Marilyn Berry. A private family graveside service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. Colleen will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.