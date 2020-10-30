1/1
Colleen Kinnick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Colleen Kinnick

Sprinfield - Colleen (Berry) Kinnick, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital of Kansas City due to complications of COVID-19. Colleen was born on February 18, 1935 in Rulo, NB. She was the oldest of three siblings born to Joyce (Sturgeon) Berry and Ulyes Berry. Colleen spent her childhood in Jasper, MO, graduating from Jasper High School in 1953. In the fall of 1953, Colleen moved to Springfield MO where she would begin her education and training to become a Registered Nurse. Colleen completed her nursing degree at Springfield Baptist Hospital in 1956. Her nursing career spanned 42 years. Colleen enjoyed being a nurse and was an exceptional caregiver in her lifetime. During her long and accomplished nursing career, Colleen forged many treasured lifelong friendships. Colleen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family very much. Her son Kyle William Kinnick preceded her in death in 2012. Colleen is survived by her daughter Kara Michele (Kinnick) Kuttenkuler, son-in-law Greg Kuttenkuler, granddaughters Liliana Ruth and Viviane Grace Kuttenkuler. Colleen is also survived by her youngest brother Dean Berry and sister-in-law Sue Berry. She is preceded in death by her mother Joyce (Berry) Johnston, younger brother Donald Berry and sister-in-law Marilyn Berry. A private family graveside service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace (when pertinent) and undying love and caring for them. Colleen will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved