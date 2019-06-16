|
Colleen (Pemberton) Simpson Johns
Ozark - Colleen (Pemberton) Simpson Johns, age 87, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born February 20, 1932 in Ozark, Missouri, the daughter of Scott and Eunice (Doran) Pemberton. She attended school in Ozark before the family moved to Thornton, Arkansas, where Colleen graduated from High School. She was married to Monroe Simpson and together they raised four children in the Fordyce and Thornton, Arkansas area. Colleen was a hospital phlebotomist before graduating from beautician school.
Colleen later married Harry Hershel Johns, a childhood sweetheart, and lived in Ozark. She gladly welcomed those coming to her home, and made them feel at home with her wonderful cooking. She and Hershel enjoyed traveling throughout the world, making several trips abroad. She was an accomplished artist, painting many pictures to be enjoyed.
Colleen died on Mother's Day, and it was the best day ever, to be at peace with her Savior Jesus Christ. She was a prayer warrior, constantly keeping family, friends and many others in her prayers.
Colleen is survived by: Daughters, Connie Simpson, Debbie Simpson and husband Dave Heatherington, and Tonya White and husband Paul; grandchildren Shawn Morrisett and husband Chet, Debi Cathey, Emanuel Chalavrezakis, Colleen King and husband Chris, Samantha Simpson, Daniel White and wife Julie; great-grandchildren Brandi Conaster and husband Adam, Andi Morrisett, Malachi Williams, Dylan Cathey, Lucy White, and Atlas White.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Harry Hershel Johns on July 23, 2018, a son, Dustin Simpson, a sister, Hilea Larkins, a brother Albert Pemberton, and her parents.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 29, at Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Dr. Phillip Burden officiating.
Published in the News-Leader on June 16, 2019