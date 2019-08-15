|
|
Conjetta "Connie" Marie Byrnes
Springfield - Conjetta "Connie" Byrnes, 84, of Springfield, Missouri died at 4:05 P.M. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Conjetta was born March 10, 1935 at Arma, Kansas the daughter of Alex and Anna Chiappetta Carbello. She was raised in Arma surrounded by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. She graduated from Arma High School. After graduating she worked for the First State Bank in Arma. She lived in Palatine, Illinois until moving to Springfield in 1993. History was made the night she wore a red dress to the Idle Hour and met the love of her life, Joe Byrnes and they married on August 1, 1959 at St. Marys Catholic Church in Pittsburg, Kansas. They had two daughters, Debby and Kim. Connie loved her husband and children fiercely and that love was amplified when her grandchildren were born. She never tired of bragging about Debby and her daughter Alee, the teachers, Kimmy, the news anchor, Sophia and Bella, the dancers, Jack, her only grandson who never met a sport he couldn't play. Steve her hard working son-in-law, and Jared her kind hearted, favorite grandson-in-law. She lived a full life surrounded by the people she loved most. She traveled Europe and enjoyed cruises and vacations with family and friends. She loved helping to raise her grandchildren to be independent and empowered. She always told them to "reach for the stars." She shared that love with nieces, nephews, and their children too. Recently, many of them traveled from all across the country to celebrate Joe and Connie's 60th wedding anniversary. Her swimming pool was a hot spot in the summer and her pep talks were legendary. "Cujo" was also a second Mom to her children and grandchildren's friends. If you met Connie, you were part of her family. She never met a sale, a dessert or a Dr. Pepper she didn't like. She is beloved by those she left behind and her light continues to shine in each one of them. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Springfield, Missouri and the S.N.P.J. Lodge #225 at Arma. Survivors include her husband, Joe of the home, two daughters, Debby (Steve) Money of Springfield, Missouri and Kim Steketee of Overland Park, Kansas, and four grandchildren, Alee Money-Thompson, Bella Steketee, Sophia Steketee, and Jack Steketee. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Frank Carbello.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father Tom Keefer as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. Friday prior to the mass at the church. On Thursday, August 15, 2019 there will be a visitation and prayer service at 7 P.M. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 3555 S. Fremont, Springfield, Missouri 65804. The family suggests memorials to St. Ann's Altar Society. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019