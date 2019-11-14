|
Connie Allen Dugan
Republic - Connie Allen Dugan, age 70, of Republic, Missouri , died Tuesday, November 12th, 2019. Connie was born July 25, 1949 in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Angus and Signa Allen. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Arthur Allen and a sister, Sharon Caudle.
Connie is survived by her husband, John Dugan, her children, Becky Davis and Bobby Center and wife Lynn, 3 grandchildren, Mitchell Davis, Michelle Davis and William Strickland, three sisters, Gloria Allen, Mary Ann Whittington and husband Jerry and Frankie Bixby and husband Paul.
Connie spent many years of her life providing in home Child Care to many children.
Visitation will be held Sunday November 17th from 2:00-4:00pm at Westfield Chapel at 3236 W. Huntsville Ave. Springdale Arkansas. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00pm Monday November 18th, 2019 at Baptist Ford Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019