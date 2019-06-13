Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Connie Ann Dickey


1943 - 2019
Connie Ann Dickey Obituary
Connie Ann Dickey

Springfield - Connie Ann Dickey, 76, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MO to Wesley and Freeda (Carter) Seaton on April 14, 1943. Connie married Jerry Dickey on October 27, 1962. To this union they had two children, Amanda and Matthew. Connie's great love was being on the lake with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son. Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry, daughter, Amanda and her husband Terry Steele, one sister, Carolyn and husband Ken Wells and host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 13, 2019
