Connie Ann Dickey
Springfield - Connie Ann Dickey, 76, of Springfield, MO passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MO to Wesley and Freeda (Carter) Seaton on April 14, 1943. Connie married Jerry Dickey on October 27, 1962. To this union they had two children, Amanda and Matthew. Connie's great love was being on the lake with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son. Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry, daughter, Amanda and her husband Terry Steele, one sister, Carolyn and husband Ken Wells and host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside service will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader on June 13, 2019