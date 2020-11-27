1/1
Connie Holgerson
1943 - 2020
Connie Holgerson

Bois D'Arc, MO. - Connie Holgerson, 77, of Bois D'Arc, MO passed away Nov. 26th 2020. Born July 7th 1943 in Ottawa, KS. Daughter of Marvin and Marie Baer. Out of High School, she worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Salina, KS and married James Holgerson on Jan. 1st 1964. Moved to Springfield in 1966. Bought a farm in Bois D'Arc July 1967 and raised three children there. Connie had many different jobs including LPN Nurse and working at the Kraft Plant.

Her passion in life was to take care of her husband James and family; Chris, Les, Michael, and Jacob Hoppe. Eric, Shannon, David, and Isaiah Holgerson. Kelly and Danny Wofford. She loved to travel, garden, take photos and get together with family. Connie was a strong woman of faith. Your laughter, encouragement, and constant support will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Yeakley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
