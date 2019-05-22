|
Connie Marie Tesar
Springfield - Connie Marie Tesar, 93, of Springfield, MO, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 9:40 a.m., at Maple Wood Alzheimer's Special Care Center, where she had been a resident for almost 3 1/2 years.
Connie was born October 7, 1925, in Schoolfield, VA, the second youngest of ten siblings, to Nerious (Nick) Ozment and Mary Lee Mitchell Ozment. She graduated from Schoolfield High School in Schoolfield, VA, and worked at Dan River Mills before marrying Alton P. Keller in 1947. They were married and had five children before moving to Springfield, MO: James (deceased); Robert of Mt. Vernon, IL; Larry of High Point, NC; Janice {John} of Springfield, MO; and Joanne (deceased). Connie was married to Richard C. Cheek, of Long Lane, MO until his death in 1985, and later was married to Arthur G. Tesar until his death in 2003. Connie is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and spouses, and five great-grandchildren, as well as friends and acquaintances.
Connie was a member of University Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed church activities, gardening, spending time with family and friends, and reading. She particularly enjoyed The Mitford Years books, and she often spent time in bible study. She was a frequent movie-goer, an avid tv watcher, and loved to eat out at her favorite restaurants: the Heritage Cafeteria, Olive Garden and Red Lobster. She especially enjoyed playing progressive rummy and dominoes, until she was unable to play due to the advancement of Alzheimer's Disease. She began quickly to decline in memory after the sudden death of her daughter, Joanne, who had been her caretaker, and entered Maple Wood as a resident just four months later. She began a rapid physical decline in early May in 2019 and passed peacefully on May 17. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, from 6:30-8:00 p.m., at Greenlawn South. Cremation will follow, and a private burial will take place at Springfield National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connie's memory to the Rare Breed Youth Shelter or Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.
Published in the News-Leader on May 22, 2019