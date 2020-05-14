|
Conrad L. Cooper
Conrad Lee Cooper, 82, of Perrysburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020 at SKLD Perrysburg Center. He was born to the late Rendyl C. and Bertha (Cline) Cooper on September 13, 1937 in Fillmore, Indiana. On August 24, 1958, Conrad Cooper and Georgia Payne were united in marriage.
Conrad was a Garrett High School, Indiana, graduate and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He was an ordained Minister with the Assemblies of God serving as: Director at Teen Challenge in San Jose, California, for eleven years, working at Convoy of Hope, Springfield, Missouri for thirteen years and as the Pastor of First Assembly of God in White Cloud, Michigan for two years. Conrad was a member of First Assembly of God, Findlay, Ohio. Some other occupations Conrad held were: an insurance adjuster, real estate agent and PR Rep. for a vocational school. Conrad loved gardening, wood working, dabbling in cooking and making people laugh.
Conrad is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgia, Perrysburg; son, Doug and wife Sherry Cooper of Findlay; daughter, Deb and husband Mark Godfrey of Ridgecrest, California. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Christa Haefele, Ridgecrest, CA, Cassandra Bullock, Ridgecrest, CA, Lee Godfrey, Bakersfield, CA, Holly Lee, Findlay, OH, Dustin Cooper, Perrysburg, OH; and seven great-grandchildren. Conrad is also survived by his brothers, Lorin Cooper of Livonia, NY, Bernard Cooper of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Norris Cooper of Ontario, NY.
A private service for Conrad will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Fillmore,Indiana. Memorial contributions in Conrad's memory may be made to Convoy of Hope, P. O. Box 1125, Springfield, MO 65801. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.hudforth.com.
Published in the News-Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020