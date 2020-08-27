Constance Jane ThompsonSpringfield - Constance Jane Thompson, 81, passed away on August 21, 2020 in her home in Springfield MO. Constance was born to John D. Richardson and Ruby LaVern Graham, on February 19, 1939 in Sand Springs OK. She graduated from Springfield MO Central High School in 1957, and attended college at Southwest Missouri State, and Draughon Business college. Constance served her community by working for the Greene County Courthouse. She also spent her time in worship at the Assembly of God.Constance was united in marriage to her loving husband, Vernard A. Thompson, on August 25, 2004. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Lewis; mother, Ruby Bailey; brother Richard Richardson; and sister Norma Seidler. Constance is survived by her loving husband Vernard A. Thompson; sister Joanne Richards; children Todd Lewis (wife Cimbre), and Teresa Lawson (husband Michael); stepchildren Kevin Thompson (wife Helen); grandchildren, Issac Lewis, John Lewis, Vanessa Andrews, Angel Foster, Alan Lawson and Christiana Webb; great-grandchildren, Daphne Andrews, Owen Andrews, Kyle Andrews, Amethyst Foster, Chase Foster, Trinity Foster, Mason Lewis, Violet Lewis, Emma Lewis, Noah Lewis, Tempe Lewis, and Finnegan Lewis; and cousins Flora (Tootsie) Chestnut, and Charlene Snow.The service will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Monday, 11:00, August 31. Visitation will precede the service from 9:00-11:00. The graveside will follow the service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.