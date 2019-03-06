|
|
Constance L. "Connie" Cruse
Springfield - Constance Louise "Connie" Cruse, age 67, of Springfield, Missouri passed away Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at Springfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
She was born September 1, 1951 in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Paul William Netzer and Christine Elizabeth (Biellier) Netzer.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Harriman of Fair Grove, Missouri; her son, Bradley Kothenbeutel and his wife Denise of Fair Grove, Missouri; her grandchildren, Joellen Walden, Calvin Harriman, Sierra Harriman, Brandon Kothenbeutel, Katie Black and Preston Kothenbeutel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Netzer in 2004; Christine Netzer in 2003; and her brother, David Netzer in 2018.
A Celebration of Connie's Life will be held at 5:00 pm Friday, March 8, 2019 at Dayspring Church, 2157 N. Prospect Avenue, Springfield, Mo. 65803.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Dayspring Church Food Pantry c/o Dayspring Church.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019