Cora LaRue Lawson
Springfield - Cora LaRue (Bingham ) Lawson age 84, Springfield passed away Monday, April 15th, 2019 at Mercy Hospital.
LaRue was born March 31, 1935 in Manassa, CO to James Edward and Cora Emily Bingham. She was a graduate of Manassa High School. LaRue was united in marriage to Harold Lee Lawson on November 1, 1953 in Albuquerque, N.M. They lived in numerous parts of the United States and Canada until settling in Springfield MO in 2003. LaRue will be remembered as a great cook, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest love was her family.
Survivors include her three loving children, Eddie Lawson and wife Colette, Cora Hall and husband John, and Michael Lawson and wife Shushannah; eleven grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gatha Wilson, Barbara White, Doris Faye Tieman, Erma Raye Bingham; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Lee Lawson; her parents; James Edward and Cora Emily Bingham; son, David Lawson; and two brothers, Keith Bingham and Leon Bingham.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 pm, Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of LaRue's life will be held Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 10:30 am in Greelawn Funeral Home South , with burial to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield Springfield , Missouri. Flowers can be sent to Greenlawn Funeral Home South, memorial contributions may be made to The General Missionary Fund, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 19, 2019