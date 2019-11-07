|
Coral Frances Baucum
Springfield - Coral Frances (Fuller) Baucum, 83, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2019 following a long illness.
She was born on August 12, 1936 in Glasco, KS to Cora (Folkner) Fuller and Wesley Newell Fuller. After graduation, she moved to Salina, KS to attend beauty school. There she met the love of her life, Danny L. Baucum. They married on February 9, 1956 and had 3 wonderful children. Danny and Coral were married 63 years. Coral was a homemaker and a very proud mother and grandmother. When the kids were older, Coral went to work at the Springfield school district. Coral was a Cafeteria Manager of the Mark Twain Elementary School. She retired from the Springfield school district in 1985. She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, where, along with Danny, she cooked the Wednesday night meals. She loved to study and spend time with the Lord. She led several Bible Study groups over the years. Along with Danny, they were Volunteers at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, doing various jobs.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Charles Fuller, Gilbert Fuller, Keith Fuller, Mary Alice Fuller and Robert Fuller.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Anita C. Edwards of Warrensburg, MO, Doug N. Baucum of Wellington, CO and Shawna L. Godsy of Springfield, MO; sister, Cathy Homeier of Fort Collins, CO; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, from 7:00 - 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019