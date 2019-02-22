|
Cord Wilson
Fordland - Cord Wilson, 20, Fordland, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Cox Medical Center South.
He was born June 10, 1998 in Springfield, Missouri, the only son of Cord L. and Christy A. (Conlon Wilson.
Cord was employed with the Webster County Highway Department. He was a 2016 graduate of Fordland High School where he was an honor student and played trumpet in the band. He enjoyed collecting knives and rocks and sports cars. He was the kindest person and always treated people with respect. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his father and mother, Cord and Christy Wilson; his maternal grandparents, Joe and Paulette Conlon; his paternal grandfather, Randal and Connie Wilson; his paternal grandmother, Marilyn Garrett; his paternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Wilson; two uncles, Randy and Shannon Conlon; and Kenny Conlon; his great-aunt, Joyce Holloway; two cousins, Lydia and Faith Conlon; his closest friends, J.W. Medlock, Kenyon Wilson, and Jesse Fullerton; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Albert Wilson.
A celebration of Cord's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Fordland High School Gym.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 22, 2019