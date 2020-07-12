Cornelius C. "Neil" Young
Springfield - Cornelius (Neil) C. Young, 90, Springfield, MO passed away peacefully at his home Friday, July 10th with his family by his side.
Neil was born in 1930 in Cadet, MO to Winfield and Genevieve (Schmidt) Young. He attended grade school at St. Joachim, Old Mines, MO and graduated from Potosi High School in 1948. After graduation, Neil served as a Quartermaster in the US Navy Submarine service from 1948-1952. Following his military service, Neil attended St. Louis University and graduated with a BS in commerce accounting in 1957. After a long and successful career in accounting, Neil retired at the age of 80.
He enjoyed fishing, the occasional trips to the casino, playing his fiddle, and being surrounded by his family. Neil had a love for baseball and could often be found watching his cherished St. Louis Cardinals while sporting his favorite Cardinals ballcap.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan (Aubuchon); Brothers, Frank and Tony; Sister, Magdalen Lamb. Grandson; Seth Hiner, Granddaughter; Chelsey Sue Sawyer.
Neil is survived by seven children, Sue (Joe) Johnson, Chuck (Patricia) Young, Tom (Debra) Young, Mary (Kevin) Zumwalt, Theresa (Scott) Beard, Karen (John) Conley and Kathie (Ed) Sadler. Brother Greg (Carole) Young, Sisters; Bernadette Boyer and Jane (Paul) Gibbons. Grandchildren; Neil Hooper, Joey Hooper, Andy Sawyer, Charles Luke Young, Andrea Young, Sophia Young, Olivia Young, Kyle (Chelsea) Young, Blair Young, Drew (Kaci) Young, Lindsey (Ryan) Zindorf, Alex Zumwalt, Dillon Keppel, Mallory Keppel, Cory Brockman, Megan Conley, Brandon (Lakin) Conley, Titan Sadler, Mya Sadler, Gabby Sadler, Boston Sadler. Great Grandchildren: McKenna and Emma Winter, Bubba Young, Flynn and Mylo Zindorf, Theodore and Valerie Rivera, Julian and Graham Young.
Neil was an extremely kind and compassionate man and will be deeply missed by all.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16 at 10 a.m., with funeral mass following at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Cathedral. Graveside service will be held Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. at Saint Joachim Cemetery in Old Mines, MO. under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Agnes Cathedral or The Kitchen, Inc., Springfield, MO.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
