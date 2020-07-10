1/1
Cova "Maxine" Taylor
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cova's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cova "Maxine" Taylor

Springfield, MO. - Cova "Maxine" Taylor, 98, Springfield, MO. passed away July 8, 2020. Maxine was born October 3, 1921, in Fordland, MO. to Robe and Lucy (Kinser) Lawson. She was a homemaker and a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church. She was a previous member of "Young At Hearts" a singing group from the Northview Senior Citizens Center, and member of The Happy Plunkers Group.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Leon Taylor. She is survived by her two sons: Buford Taylor and his wife Janet; Jimmy Lee Taylor and his wife Debra Lynn Taylor; and her daughter: Luettia Maxine Taylor Plaster, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Robberson Prairie cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. before services on Monday, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Robberson Prairie cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved