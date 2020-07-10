Cova "Maxine" TaylorSpringfield, MO. - Cova "Maxine" Taylor, 98, Springfield, MO. passed away July 8, 2020. Maxine was born October 3, 1921, in Fordland, MO. to Robe and Lucy (Kinser) Lawson. She was a homemaker and a member of Schweitzer United Methodist Church. She was a previous member of "Young At Hearts" a singing group from the Northview Senior Citizens Center, and member of The Happy Plunkers Group.Maxine was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Leon Taylor. She is survived by her two sons: Buford Taylor and his wife Janet; Jimmy Lee Taylor and his wife Debra Lynn Taylor; and her daughter: Luettia Maxine Taylor Plaster, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Robberson Prairie cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1:00 p.m. before services on Monday, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.