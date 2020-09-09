Craig Alan Ellis
Aurora - Craig Alan Ellis, age 64, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. He was born April 26, 1956, in Aurora, Missouri, the son of Don and Sue (Gardner) Ellis.
Craig was a 1974 graduate of Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. He was the owner/operator of Ellis Plumbing and Electric for 40 years. He was also working as the building inspector for the City of Aurora. He was the president of Jackson Hollow Association, Table Rock Lake. He also served on the Building Board of Appeals in Aurora, and the Board of the Developmentally Disabled. He was a member of the Aurora First Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder for 9 years.
On June 30, 2001, he married Jody Cope, at their beloved cabin on Table Rock Lake.
He is survived by his wife, of 19 years, Jody; one daughter, Jennifer Eden and her husband, Eric, of Aurora; two stepsons, Jerrod Curl of Springfield, Missouri and Joe Bates of Hollister, Missouri; two grandsons, Cam and Baby Boy Eden; two sisters, Donna Helgerson and her husband, Richard, of Aurora, and Stacey Boyce and her husband, Brad, of Springfield; two nephews. Andy Garrison and his wife, Farrah, and Nick Garrison; one niece, Stephanie Taylor and her husband, Micky; several great-nieces and nephews and dearest family friend, brother in heart, Wayne Elliott, and family.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Sue Ellis, special aunts, Ethel and Hazel Gardner, and loving grandparents.
Craig was loved by many and never met a stranger. He would do anything for anyone and was the "go to guy" for many. He enjoyed time with family and friends at the Ellis cabin on Table Rock Lake. He was well known for his impressive barefoot skiing, especially when the boat was driven by his mom. Craig was a dedicated and diehard St. Louis Cardinal fan. He loved trips to the horse races in Hot Springs, Arkansas, where many great times were shared with close friends, the Elliott family. His greatest joys were being a dad and grandpa. He treasured time spent with Cam and was looking forward to meeting his new grandson.
A funeral service, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the Aurora First Presbyterian Church.
Burial will follow at the Maple Park Cemetery in Aurora. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the funeral home chapel.
In light of the concerns on group gatherings due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Craig can be made payable to the First Presbyterian Church, 4 E. College, Aurora, Missouri 65605.
