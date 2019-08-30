|
Craig Lee Dorser
Springfield - Craig Lee Dorser - Agee, 43 of Springfield was born on May 7, 1976 to Gerry Agee and Barbara Ann Dorser. He passed on August 21, 2019. Craig was graduate of Republic High School. He was employed by Mr. Express Lube. Craig was a true believer of God and his savior Jesus Christ. He was always there for anyone in need and always put others before himself.
Craig was a remarkable individual all around that cared about values and respect. He'd go to levels higher than the clouds themselves for the ones he loved and cherished. Craig has traveled many roads in his life that were good and bad, but he never let it knock him down. He was one of a kind and always came out on top. Craig only knew one direction and that was forward and always giving 100%. Craig made a legend of himself that we will never forget in this life and world until we meet again in the great Heaven above. You rest easy brother and God Bless. We all love you very much.
Craig is preceded in death by his father, Gerry; his uncle, James Agee; his grandmother Agee and his sister, Terri Lynn Booth. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Candayce Belt and Courtney Bradshaw; his precious granddaughter, Aveley Nelson and his cherished grandson, Hunter Nelson; and his brothers, Jacob Agee and Gary Agee. Craig had numerous cousins, nieces and nephews that he treasured, especially his cousin who he thought of like a brother, Michael Pinion.
Services for Craig Dorser will be held on Monday, September 2nd, 2019 at 2:00 pm with a visitation before from 1:00 until 2:00 pm. Services and visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 30, 2019