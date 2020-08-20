Craig Marlin Bassen



Craig Marlin Bassen, 68, otherwise known as Dad, Pa, Big Brudder, and Hip Cat was born on December 11, 1951 to Ervin Earnest Bassen and Beverly Jane Aasgaard Bassen at the George Airforce Base in Adelanto California and left this world peacefully on August 14, 2020.



Craig grew up in Bellevue Washington and graduated from Computer Technical College of Lynnwood Washington. After moving to Galena Missouri, Craig retired from Springfield City Utilities after 23 years of service. In Craig's words "It is tired and I am getting late".



Craig was a sweet gentle soul as well as a natural comedian, musician, gardener, chef, coppersmith and pool player. He left behind a heartbroken family including his son Travis "Hank the Tank" Craig Bassen and wife Penny of Bassen Ridge Missouri; daughter Amber "Burger" Rae Bassen Sparks and husband Darrell of Bassen Ridge Missouri; sister Carin Bassen Hinman and husband Rob of Lake Stevens Washington; and 2 grandsons, Aaryn Ricket of Nixa Missouri and Tristen Sparks of Linn Missouri.



The celebration of Craig's life will be announced at a later date.



In the words of Craig- Rise and groove man... Don't do anything I wouldn't do...Party on Dude.









