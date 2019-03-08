|
Cressel Anderson
Nixa - Cressel M. Anderson, age 91, of Nixa passed away March 6, 2019. He was born April 24, 1927 in Nebraska to George and Lura (Armstrong) Anderson. Cressel was united in marriage to Eula Larson and were married until her passing in 2012.
Cressel joined the U. S. Army after graduating from Butte Nebraska High School and served during World War II. After serving in the Army Cressel opened Anderson Jewelry Store in the small community of Bloomfield, NE. He sold Jewelry and guns. Cressel closed the store and retired after 45 years. Cressel loved to hunt and fish and made many trips to Lewis and Clark Lake and the Missouri River.
Cressel and Eula moved to Nixa to get away from the cold winters of Nebraska and to be near family. Cressel and Eula were long time members of the Nixa Assembly of God Church. Cressel loved the Lord and was a strong Christian Man. Cressel lived a long and full life onto his last day.
Cressel is survived by his children Verlin Anderson, his wife Doreen of Concord, NC, Sid Anderson, his wife Donna of Pierre, SD, Rod Anderson of Phoenix, AZ, Jolene Riley of San Clemente, CA, Kelly Anderson of Galena; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; siblings Darlene Jons, her husband Bud of Bonesteel, SD, and Russel Anderson, his wife Sandy of Omaha, NE.
Cressel is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Eula; brothers Garlen Anderson, Bob Anderson, Vance Anderson and Loris Anderson; and a sister Dorthea Drury.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the Nixa First Assembly of God Church, Nixa. A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday March 8, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday March 11, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield with full military honors.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019