Cullen Thomas May
Springfield - Cullen Thomas May, 36, of Springfield, MO, passed away on October 29, 2020. He was born May 4, 1984 in Springfield to Frederick and Diane May. Cullen graduated from Kickapoo High School in 2002 and the University of Missouri in 2008 where he studied sociology and political science.
Cullen was preceded in death by his father, brother Brian and grandparents, Louise and Frederick May, and Jeanette and Kenneth Baran. He is survived by his mother, brother Christopher, and nephew Ian May, Springfield; aunts and uncles, Dan and Linda May, Barb and Steve Joyce, and Beth and Steve Krakosky of IL; Tom and Sheila May of GA; Tim and Barb May of FL; Dr. Renee Baran of CA; and Dr. Kenneth Baran and Erin Baran of MN. Cullen is also survived by many cousins, extended family, and friends across the country.
Care for Cullen is under the direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Lebanon, MO. No memorial service will be held and an inurnment will be at a later date.
The family suggests any donations in Cullen's memory be made to Ozarks Food Harvest, 2810 N. Cedarbrook Ave., Springfield MO 65803. https://ozarksfoodharvest.org
.
Cullen, you are dearly loved and we will miss you forever.