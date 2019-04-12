|
Curtis Prewett
Norwood - Curtis Dale Prewett, son of Orville Boyd and Marilyn Joan (Bilyeu) Prewett, was born July 18, 1958, and passed away April 8, 2019, at Cox Health in Springfield, Missouri, after a courageous 3 ½ year battle with brain cancer. He was 60 years old.
Curtis grew up in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1977. During his school years, he was very active in sports, lettering in football, wrestling, and track. He still holds the record in the 440 yard relay and he went to State in wrestling with his buddy, Bob Loss. From a young age, he enjoyed bowling and was in several leagues.
Curtis loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Curtis married the love of his life and best friend, Elaina Bennett, on March 11, 1989, and they just celebrated 30 years together.
In September of 1997, Jessica, Michael, and Chasity joined the family and were officially adopted and became Prewetts on July 9, 1998. He enjoyed showing them new things and taking them places they had never been before. He loved his kids so much.
Curtis worked multiple laborer jobs over the years, including the railroad, Hutchens, Arkansas Electric, and Grisham Farms until his health no longer permitted him to.
Curtis was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Stage IV Brain Cancer in December 2015. He had his first brain surgery December 20th and was released December 23rd, in time to make it to Christmas. He fought so hard and never gave up.
Curtis was saved at Bible School at High Street Baptist Church and later was baptized there. He was currently a member of Mansfield First Assembly of God. He loved his church family. He kept his faith in Jesus Christ and always remained positive. He never complained or questioned, "why me?". Instead, he wanted to be a testimony to his Lord. Just recently, his and Elaina's story was featured in a sermon at Glendale Baptist Church regarding having a good attitude and being joyous in troubled times. He was a testimony. When asked how he was doing, he would reply, "I am blessed."
Curtis was preceded in death by his father, Orville Prewett, his brother, Daniel Prewett, his sister, Marilyn Ann Prewett, a nephew, Cody Hackler, and a brother-in-law, Larry Ruark.
He is survived by his wife, Elaina, his children, Michael, Jessica, and Chasity, his mother, Joan Prewett, his sister, Beatrice Ruark, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends who will miss him. He was able to obtain his ultimate healing on April 8, 2019, with his family by his side. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Visitation will be Friday, April 12, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, at Mansfield First Assembly of God Church. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, at 2:00 PM, also at the church. Burial will be at Thomas Cemetery, Norwood, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grey Matters Fund of SWMO, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019