Dr. Cynthia Marie Williams
Louisburg - On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Dr. Cynthia Marie Williams, loving mom, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at the age of 59 with family at her side. She was born to Fred & Clair Williams on February 9th, 1960 in Denver, Colorado.
For the past 10 years Cindy was a Professor of English at Ashford University. In 2009 she earned her Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary English/History from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a 4.0 GPA. She earned her Masters Degree from the University of Texas in English & Creative Writing, and BA from Missouri State University in English & Professional Writing.
Cindy was kind, active, intelligent and independent! She was an avid reader and horseback rider, and enjoyed a good movie with family and friends. She especially had a strong love and affection for her family and her animals. She said of her pets "Like my family and my closest friends, they have never deserted me or let me down." Regardless of location she very seldom missed a family event, attending virtually all graduation parties, weddings, funerals, you name it. If family was there Cindy was to. Her final post on Facebook was of her and her immediate family.
Cindy is survived by her parents Fred and Clair, her adopted daughter and niece Alison, and four brothers Tim (wife Robin), Fred Jr (Kelly, and wife Sandy), John (wife Jean), and Larry. Her nieces are Elizabeth and Abby, nephews are Kristopher, Tyler, Blake, and Ryan, and great niece Emilyn. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A service will be held at Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, in Springfield, MO on Sunday, October 6th at 2:30pm CST.
Memorial contributions may be made to or any No Kill Animal Shelter.
Permanent online condolences may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
The righteous care for the needs of their animals - Proverbs 12:10
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019