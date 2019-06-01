|
Daisy Davidson
Forsyth - Daisy L. Davidson, 90, of Forsyth passed away peacefully in her home on May 30, 2019.
Daisy was born June 21, 1928 in Cedarcreek, Missouri. She attended elementary school at Brown and then graduated from Forsyth High School in 1946. She started her teaching career shortly after that.
She married Jack Davidson on May 16, 1953 and they celebrated 58 years of marriage before Jack passed away in February of 2012.
Mrs. Davidson was a teacher for 30+ years in Taney County, starting her career at Liberty, a one-room school in Cedarcreek in 1946 at the age of 18. She influenced many children's lives during those years with her kind and gentle nature. She was an inspiration to many.
Daisy is survived by 3 sisters-in-law, Edith Davidson, Jean Davidson, and Betty Jo Schelf; brother-in-law Donald and wife Betty; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and former students and friends. She will be greatly missed by all.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; sisters Marie Stuart, Jewel Adams, and Agnes Persinger; and brother Toney Muller.
Visitation will be Saturday June 1, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth. The funeral service will be Sunday June 2, 2019 at 3 PM, at New Vision General Baptist Church with burial to follow at Brown Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to The Forsyth Boys and Girls Club; White River Historical Society; or the Forsyth Senior Friendship Center.
Published in the News-Leader from June 1 to June 2, 2019