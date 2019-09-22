|
Dale Duane Shumaker
Sunbury - Dale Duane Shumaker, 70, was called to heaven on October 8th, 2019.
Dale was born October 19, 1948, in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood on a dairy farm and enjoyed playing in the hay lofts and exploring local creeks. He moved to Missouri to attend Evangel University and earned a BS in Broadcasting/Speech in 1971. He went on to earn his Master's Degree in Educational Communications at MSU in 1978. During his early career he was employed at Assemblies of God headquarters. His entrepreneurial spirit lead him to start 4th Day Productions, a multi-media company, in 1990. In 2005, he founded Spirit Savy Business and focused on his life's mission of helping others recognize their God -given gifts and discovering God's purpose in their lives. Dale will be remembered for his caring and compassionate nature, his innate ability to see the best in every individual and being a prayer warrior. For more insight into his life's work, visit spiritysavvy.net
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, C. Richard and Nellie Shumaker. He is survived by his son, Sylas Shumaker and his partner, Patricia Wullner, Battlefield, his daughter and son in law, Dalyn and Nathan Huveldt, grandchildren Rownan and Reagan, Newcastle, Washington, his brother, Barry Shumaker and his niece Melody Shumaker, Columbus, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be held on October 5th, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Farmers Gastropub (2620 S. Glenstone Ave, Springfield, Mo.) The family invites you to stop by to share memories of Dale and celebrate his compassionate, spiritual life. In lieu of flowers, please perform acts of kindness in his honor or as he said "Always try to help others in the way they want to be helped if you can".
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 22, 2019