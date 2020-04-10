|
Dale Edward Ball
Republic - Dale Edward Ball, 82, of Republic, MO passed away Apr. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 28, 1938 to his parents Harlan and Ida Humbles in Chicago, IL. Dale will be remembered as a loving husband and caring family man with a gentle spirit, who put his family and church first. Dale performed many acts of kindness for friends and family. He served his country from 1956 to 1962. He married Anita Tasset. They had five children and seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He spent his professional life working for St. John's Medical Supply. He was very compassionate towards his patients. At home he was a skilled craftsman and was very talented with his culinary abilities. He made every holiday and gathering a special occasion. After retiring he enjoyed the "vacation" farm, where he loved to share the outdoors with his family. He joined the St. Vincent DePaul group and every week went with the "Apple Dumpling Gang" to load the trailer with food for the Billings food pantry. He was the "Rock" of our family and a shining example of what a husband and father should be. The life he lived inspired his family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul at 320 NW Washington, P.O. Box 100, Billings, MO 65610-0100 or Home At Last, Support for Veterans families, a program with the kitchen. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences can be left at gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020