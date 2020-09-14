1/1
Dale Jones
Dale Jones

Springfield - Dale W. Jones born October 19, 1928, to Earnest and Virgie (Pierce) Jones in Violet Hill, Arkansas. He passed away on September 12, 2020, in Springfield, Missouri.

He grew up working hard on the family farm. Dale moved to Springfield at the age of 14 and worked many jobs. He retired from Holsum Bakery, United States Navy Reserves and Springfield Public Schools. Dale also was a Shriner for many years.

Dale spent life and retirement with his first love Joan (Carter) Jones his wife of 70 years.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening, casinos and especially family gatherings. Dale loved talking to people and never met a stranger.

Dale is preceded in death by his wife Joan and 9 siblings. He is survived by his son Bill, daughter Shelley and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by a private burial at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Great Circle or Ozarks Food Harvest.

Special thank you to Mari Benson, the nurses with hospice and Phoenix Hospice for taking such great care of Dale and making him smile every day.

His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
