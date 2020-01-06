|
|
Dalphna L. "Dot" Henry
Nixa - Dalphna L. "Dot" Henry passed away on January 3, 2020 as a result of a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on February 14, 1930 in Wewoka, OK. Her family moved to Roswell, NM when she was a young girl. It is there that she was raised.
As a result of World War II, a young man named Jack A. Henry was stationed there. They met and married in 1949. Their military life necessitated Dot establishing a home in many places in the United States, the territory of Guam and West Berlin, Germany.
Three children were born to this union: Jack A. Henry, Jr. of Key West, FL; Carol L. Edge of Rogersville, MO and Joseph D. Henry of Murrells Inlet, SC; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 9, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a Funeral Service following at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
The family is particularly thankful to the nurses and staff at Castlewood Memory Care Center, Nixa. Their concern and care made this difficult journey easier. We are so appreciative for their work.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020