Dalton WadeSpringfield - Dalton Robert Wade, born March 2, 1993 in Springfield, MO passed away on July 21, 2020 at Cox South Hospital from complications associated with congestive heart failure. He was 27 years young at the time of his passing.Dalton is survived by Melissa (mother) and Travis Turner (stepfather), Jonathon Wade (father), Dylan Wade (twin brother), and Maggie Turner (sister).Dalton "Turtle" was known to light up a room and keep everyone laughing. His smile was contagious. He had a huge heart and would give to others in need even when he had nothing to spare. He always fought for the underdog and spoke up for what he believed in. He was a loyal, true friend to many.The special bond he shared with is twin brother Dylan was what he cherished most in life.As per his wishes, he has been cremated and there will be no funeral service. The family plans to plant the tallest, most incredible tree with his ashes. All who loved him are encouraged to celebrate Dalton's life in their own way.In lieu of donations or flowers, Dalton would have hoped that you would perform an unexpected, unrecognized act of kindness for someone less fortunate, in his name.