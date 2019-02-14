|
|
Dan Broyles
Aurora - Dan Broyles, longtime husband, doting father and former Aurora city councilman, died January 17, 2019 at his home, eighteen months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. Broyles was raised in Denver, CO where he worked as a paperboy for the Denver Post. He won a trip to Disneyland through the newspaper's subscription sales contest at just twelve years old. Broyles' family moved to Branson, Missouri, in 1969, when it was a "one-stoplight town." After graduating high school, he worked at family owned Town and Country Restaurant and as a Silver Dollar City cave guide. On August 17,1972, he was introduced to an Aurora girl, Sis Ann Cook, who became his wife just 4 weeks later.
The newlyweds moved to Denver and shortly after, he joined the Air Force where he trained as a grounds radio electronics specialist. They were stationed in Mississippi and California. The couple returned to Springfield in 1976 and attended then Southwest Missouri State. Broyles became president of the SMS Vet's Club where they hosted epic pig roasts which raised funds for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. He also worked as a "Hamster" at Hammons Student Center setting up stages and operating spotlights for concerts including Willie Nelson, The Doobie Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band and a host of other groups. Broyles graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance and served as then SMSU's Director of Veteran's Affairs. Dan and Sis continued the Vet's Club tradition by hosting pig roasts on their 5-acre Bois D'Arc "Chigger" farm. His passion for canoeing and camping adventures, travel and music continued throughout his life.
At age 29, Broyles found out about a family secret that would change the course of his life: His biological mother was actually the woman he thought was his sister. He was adopted and raised by his grandmother, Joyce (Frank) Broyles. Rather than reacting to the news with bitterness or anger, Dan received the news with grace to have two mothers, whose stories weaved a tale of forgiveness and gratitude.
Soon, Dan and Sis welcomed their first child, Addie.They moved from Missouri to Florida, where their second daughter, Chelsea was born. He worked with his mother, Shirley, as CEO of Pretty Punch Shoppettes, a family owned craft manufacturing business. Broyles developed a national distributorship which was recognized as one of INC 500's fastest growing privately owned companies in 1987.
The family moved back to Aurora in 1990, where Dan became CEO of a dental continuing education company, Video Dent, and later worked as an administrator for the Aurora schools. Broyles served on the Aurora City Council for fourteen years, with several stints as mayor. During his tenure, he hosted George W. Bush, who visited Aurora on an agriculture bill campaign. Dan discovered a passion for real estate in the empty nest years. He grew a loyal clientele through the Aurora Century 21 Family Tree office. He served on many levels of the local and state real estate boards. Sis Ann always praised him for having the "ethics of Jesus" in his personal and business dealings.
Thanks to his even temperament, open heart and warm personality, Dan became the patriarch of not only family, but a wide community of friends, neighbors and colleagues. He became care giver to several family members who moved to Aurora at the end of their lives and mentored many who wanted the kind of happiness that he and Sis Ann found during their 46-year marriage.
Dan was a member of the Aurora United Methodist Church. He served in the audio/visual department, Administrative Counsel and chair of Trustees. He wrote a grant for sound and light improvements and led
the church's citywide Thanksgiving dinner for several years.
Dan will be missed by his wife and soulmate, Sis Ann, daughters Addie Broyles and Chelsea Barrett (Kenny), four grandchildren: Julian, Avery, June and Nash, his sister, Leesa Gonzalez (Carlos, Carlee and Chris [Hailey Hardin]), brother, Tom Welch, brother-in-laws, Chris Cook (Betsy and Nick), Curt Cook (Lori, Nathan, Anna and Christian [Laura Harmon]), and Fernando Serrano (Kim Smith) as well as Ian Knox and countless friends, church family, and colleagues. Many thanks go to everyone who supported him through his cancer journey.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 on Saturday, February 16 at the United Methodist Church in Aurora. The family asks for donations to be a lasting memory of Dan, either to the Aurora United Methodist Church for audio/visual improvements, or the Aurora Alumni Center where a memorial bench in the outdoor venue is planned. Please send these in care of Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, 303 S. Jefferson Avenue, Aurora, MO 65605.
Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019