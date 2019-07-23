|
Dan J. Clemens
Marshfield - Dan J. Clemens was born January 3, 1945 and departed this life July 22, 2019. Dan's parents were Joe and Lois (Whitehurst) Clemens.
Dan was raised at High Prairie in Webster County Missouri. He was a long time member of the High Prairie Baptist Church and later became a member of the First Baptist Church in Marshfield. He graduated from Marshfield High School where he was a member of Future Farmers of America. He went on to the University of Missouri in Columbia where he earned his BS and MS Degrees in Agriculture. He was elected to the MU Senate during his time in Columbia.
In 1970 he went to work for the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers Home Administration as a loan officer. He moved his family back to High Prairie and the family dairy farm in 1973. Until failing health he was still actively operating the third generation family farm where he raised row crops. He loved farming.
Dan was very civic minded. He served as president of the Marshfield School Board. He also served on the Webster Electric Cooperative Foundation Board. He served as a state corporate board member of the Missouri Farmer's Association. He served on the MFA, Inc. Corporate Board of Directors and as a MFA Oil Delegate.
Dan was a proud member of the Republican Party. In 2002 he was elected as a Missouri State Senator from District 20. He loved his time in the Senate. He was always concerned with the constituents in his District and helped many, many people during his time of service. He served on many committees during his time as a Senator.
Dan is survived by his daughter Kimberly Lane Peacock, his granddaughter Paris Savannah Dody Peacock, his sister Rebecca Linn Greer (Jim), his nephew James Greer (Andrea), his great nephew Jackson Greer, his great niece Emily Greer, his special friend Susan Thomas, Chris and Karissa Clift dear friends and caregivers to Dan and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the First Baptist Church in Marshfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, the High Prairie Baptist Church or the in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., Marshfield.
Published in the News-Leader on July 23, 2019