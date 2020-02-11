|
Dana Jo "Dusty" Williams
Springfield native, Dusty was born September 30, 1953 to the late Wayne B Williams and Doris Williams Crowder. She graduated from Hillcrest High School in 1971 and over time earned degrees in business, marketing, and accounting from Tarrant County College in Texas. Her career consisted of management positions for Zondervan Publishing and Family Bookstores in Chicago IL, Southland Corporation in Dallas TX and Burger Street Corporation in Ft. Worth TX. Her favorite position was in field representation because she liked meeting and representing people. Those who knew her would say Dusty lived "out loud" with a quick wit, a contagious laugh and a heart of pure gold.
Following a brief and acutely painful battle with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma she died peacefully on February 2, 2020 and "will live in the house of the Lord forever". She will be missed by many family members, coworkers and friends but never more than by those who survive her; sister Donita, husband Mike McDonald, Boston MA, nieces Mikee Smythe, husband Michael and daughters Sophie and Sadie, Dallas TX, and Mindee Metz, husband Derek and sons Bennett and Andrew in Ft. Collins CO.
According to her wishes, a private memorial service for immediate family is planned. Always a great lover of animals, contributions in Dusty's name can be made to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, 3161 West Norton Road, Springfield MO 65803.
