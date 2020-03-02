|
Daniel C. Huff
Springfield - Daniel C. Huff, 63 of Springfield passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Cox Hospital South due to kidney failure and COPD.
He was born in Springfield to Richard Farris and Mayme Elizabeth (Moye) Huff on November 29, 1956.
He graduated from Parkview High School and was a self-employed builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan is survived by three brothers, Keith Huff and wife, Pam, David R. Huff and Jim Huff and wife, Lynn; nieces, Kathrine Huff Brinkman and husband, Jeff, Elizabeth Huff and Sarah Huff; and many extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with visitation at 10 AM until service time. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Fish Creek Cemetery Association, Care of Connie Hayes, 512 Ash St, Slater, MO 65349.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020