Daniel C. Wehner
- - Daniel C. Wehner was born to Thomas C. and Beverly Wehner, December 4, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away suddenly September 2, 2019 in his home in Arvada, Colorado. Dan was a graduate of Kickapoo High School, Springfield, Missouri, as well as what was then known as Southwest Missouri State University. He served his country as FBI Special Agent for 26 1/2 years. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Beverly Wehner; his sister Debra Wehner; his daughters Rylie and Talia Wehner; his uncle Robert Wehner and wife Joanne; the mother of his children Rene VonderHaar; many cousins; and countless lifelong friends.
Visitation from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 3555 South Fremont, Springfield, Missouri. Memorial Service on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 3555 South Fremont, Springfield, Missouri. Burial following at Rivermonte Memorial Gardens/New Galloway Cemetery Extension, 4500 South Lone Pine Avenue, Springfield, Missouri.
A FBI Scholarship Fund in memory of Daniel C. Wehner has been established. Donations may be made payable to: Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI in memory of Daniel C. Wehner, 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025-2048.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019