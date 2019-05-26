Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall
2857 N East Ave
Springfield, MO
Springfield - Daniel Earl Myers, 66, Springfield, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019 at Cox South Hospital. He was born July 10, 1952 in Marshfield, MO.

He is survived by daughter, Amanda; son, Terence and wife Dani; 5 grandkids, Morgan and wife Sydnie, Delesion, Shantel, Lilith and Ghabryel, and his 1st great granddaughter that he almost got to meet, Haven; mother Jean; sister, Cynthia; brother, Kelly and wife Cindy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends who will miss him very much.

He was a member of the Ritter Springs Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses; he loved his God, Jehovah, so much and enjoyed teaching anyone he could about him. He also loved his family very much and was a great example of faithfulness to all. There will be a memorial service for him Saturday June 15th at 2pm at the Kingdom Hall at 2857 N East Ave, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019
