Daniel F. Koch



Springfield - Daniel F. Koch, 93, Springfield, passed away at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II. He was a graduate of Rutgers University and received his Master's degree in Forestry at Duke University.



He was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Springfield.



Daniel was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Koch; parents, Carl and Theresa Koch; brother, Carl Koch; and granddaughter, 1st LT Kathryn M. Bailey.



He is survived by four daughters, Barbara Kerr, Springfield; Susan Hornback (Charles), Springfield; Theresa Russo (Thomas), Kingsville, MD; and Virginia Koch, Fayetteville, NC; one son, Daniel Koch, Jr., New Jersey; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family graveside will be held in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 North Summit Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803.









