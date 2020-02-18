|
Danny Bishop
Springfield - Danny Rex Bishop from Bolivar, MO passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1938 to W.O. (Chub) Bishop and Juanita Hamilton Bishop. He graduated from Springfield Central High School in 1956 where he met his wife Neva Jane Beals. They were united in marriage on September 8, 1957 and were inseparable for 62 years. To their marriage were born three children; Debbie Dopp (Jim) Kimberling City, Barry Bishop (Allyson) Lexington, Kentucky and Julie Gipson (David) Rogersville. Immediately following high school Dan signed a professional baseball contract with the Baltimore Orioles. His baseball career ended in AAA ball with the New York Yankees in 1961. He then worked for Chrysler as a District Manager before moving to Bolivar in 1968 where he worked for Willhoit Motor Company until he purchased the business and renamed it Dan Bishop Motors. In 1986 he sold the business and joined Micro Magic (AMS) as sales manager until he retired. Other than his family, his greatest joy was golf and the countless friends he found through playing at Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Highland Springs Country Club in Springfield, and Horseshoe Bay Country Club in Texas. Dan was a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar, Bolivar Masonic Lodge 195, Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin and the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his younger brother Mike. He is survived by his wife, sister-in-law Joann Bishop, his three children, ten grandchildren; Joey Dopp, Danny Bishop (Jenna), Will Bishop (Allison), Jay Bishop (Anna), Laney Gipson, Brock Gipson, Annie Gipson, Allie Gipson, Kadie Gipson, Kanon Gipson and one Great-Grandchild Harris Bishop.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 24th at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Internment will immediately follow at GreenLawn Memorial Gardens in Springfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to The at 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020