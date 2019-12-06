|
|
Danny Edward French
Aurora - Danny Edward French, 72, died Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Aurora, Missouri. Born January 5, 1947, he attended Marionville High School and Southwest Missouri State University, receiving a Bachelor of Administration in Business.
Danny was a Vietnam veteran and received the Bronze Star.
After graduation, Danny began a career in journalism, working for the West Plains Daily Quill, the Associated Press and several television news affiliates. He met his wife, Lucy Nichols, at KOLR-10 in 1977, and they were married in 1979. After working as the education director for the Missouri Society of CPAs, Danny returned to his beloved southwest Missouri where he and Lucy purchased a local restaurant, The Dairy Mart. He ran the Aurora institution for 13 years until retirement.
Danny loved baseball, which he played, coached, and avidly followed his entire life. He loved reading, with a strong interest in history, politics, and theology, and enjoyed being a handyman. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and member of Elm Branch Christian Church in Aurora.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond E. French and mother Ethelyn Henderson French Knowles, and is survived by his wife Lucy French, sons Daniel H. French and Alexander E. French, daughter Sarah E. Mignano and her husband Anthony, brother Ron French and his wife Roberta, sister Linda Lipp and her husband Don, and nephew Tyler Lipp and his wife Katie. Danny also has many cousins in southwest Missouri and the Bangor area of Maine.
Arrangements are through the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora. A Celebration of Life will be held at Elm Branch Christian Church Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Donations can be made in Danny's memory to the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019