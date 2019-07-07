|
Danny Ray Cook
Springfield - Danny Ray Cook, 74, passed away July 4, 2019.
Dan is survived by his wife Sandra; two children, Jason and his wife Shayla and Travis and his wife Vivian; four grandchildren, Molly, Alex, Jacob and Brenna. He is also survived by one brother, John and wife Margie.
Dan was born in Prairie Grove, AR, March 28, 1945, the son of Jack and Helen Cook. He moved to Cabool, MO with his family in 1959. He graduated from Cabool High School with the class of 1963. He was a graduate of SMSU, now Missouri State University.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eugene and Mary Smith.
Dan was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Dan spent 20 of his working years at Zenith and recently retired from Chase after another 20 years.
Dan was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge, where he enjoyed playing bridge. He also enjoyed playing golf, fishing, bowling and playing at Downstream. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren, nieces and nephews' sporting events. Dan also loved people, talking to and helping others. We mourn his passing and celebrate his life.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. A visitation will precede the service from noon till one. Burial with full military honors will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Lodge for food baskets.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019