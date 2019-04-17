Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
Darian Howell Obituary
Darian Howell

Springfield - Darian Thomas Howell, 28 years of age, passed from this life Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born on March 21, 1991, in Kansas City, Kansas to Kenneth and Rise (Hamilton)Howell.

He attended school in Springfield. Upon graduation he found employment at I Am Wireless.

Darian is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Rise, two sisters: Sierra Howell and Alexis Howell, maternal grandfather, Ted Hamilton, paternal grandmother, Phuong Rieke, as well as a host of other relatives and many friends.

He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10am-11am, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be at McConnell-Bledsoe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Darian's name have been suggested to Suicide Prevention.

His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 17, 2019
