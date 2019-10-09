|
Darilene Rhoads
Springfield - Beloved daughter, sister, and aunt, Darilene Rhoads, 74, Springfield, MO, passed away October 4, 2019. Darilene was born November 6, 1944, in Fayetteville, AR, to Keith Leon Roberts and Opal Velma (Colvin) Roberts.
In 1958, Darilene's family moved from Green Forest, AR to Springfield where she was graduated from Parkview High in 1962. She attended college at SMSU where she earned her B.S., M.S. and Specialists degrees in education.
The large majority of her teaching career was spent at Doling Elementary, and her final assignment was serving as principal at Holland Elementary.
Darilene was saved at an early age and grew up in the faith of the United Methodist Church. She attended Schweitzer United Methodist Church for many years.
The Starfish story was a favorite of Darilene's, and her students, family and friends felt her ever-present love and determination to make a difference in the lives of everyone she met. She was the brightest light in any room.
Darilene was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Opal Roberts, and her brother-in-law Gerald Bonham. She is survived by her sister Keithleen Bonham, Springfield, MO; nephew Brent Bonham, his wife Jana, their children David and Audrey, Shawnee, KS; nephew Jeff Bonham, his wife Cathy and daughter Gabriella, Saddlebrook, MO; many dear cousins, friends and loved ones. A big thanks to Phoenix Home Health Care.
Cremation is under the direction of Greenlawn South with her ashes to be scattered at a private service at a later date. There will be no memorial service or visitation at her request.
Donations in memory of Dar can be made to Council of Churches, Crosslines, Schweitzer UMC, or the Springfield Humane Society.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019