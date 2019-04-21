Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Springfield - Darlene Malone (Little), 88, Springfield, MO passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019 and is now with her Husband Ralph (just in time for their 65th anniversary), Daughter Suzanne and other beloved family members. She was born in Chariton County, MO on January 29, 1931 to George and Ethel Little. Darlene loved laughing at a good joke, spending time with her family, cooking, playing pitch and was a member of Pathways Church. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Ralph and by a daughter, Sue Adams. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Clay and her husband Bill, and a son, Denny Malone and his wife Donna, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jack Little and his wife, JoAnn. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday evening, April 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
