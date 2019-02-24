|
Darrell J. Bookout
Springfield - Darrell James Bookout (DJ), 86, Springfield, passed away in his home Wednesday, February 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer.
He was born on September 20, 1932 in Christian County, MO to Henry and Rena (Denney) Bookout.
Darrell was saved when he was 14 years old at Union Chapel Baptist Church and baptized in Steward Creek. He graduated from Fordland High School in 1950. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1953-1955, with one year in South Korea. He later worked for Kraft Foods in Springfield for 38 years retiring in 1993. During retirement Darrell and Ruth enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family. He was an avid reader and was very skilled at card and board games, beating his opponents on a regular basis. He also loved studying scripture with his Sunday School Class at Harmony Baptist Church in Rogersville, where he was a member for 57 years.
Darrell was able to stay at home due to the loving care of his wife and was always known for his generosity, compassion, honesty, and love. He lived with Jesus in his heart and is now walking with the Lord in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth; a son, Mark Bookout and wife Alisa of Rogersville; a daughter, Janet Conley and husband Gary of Nixa; five grandchildren, Josh Bookout, Ashley Staten and husband Jeff, Brad Conley and wife Sara, Eric Conley and wife Sarah, Adam Conley and wife Monica; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Vivian Chauvin of Overland Park, KS; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too numerous to mention, but he loved them all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Ruth Hemmer of Ohio, Izola Noble of New York, and Phyllis McMurry of Kansas City.
Darrell's infectious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Happy Harmoneers Senior Adult Group at Harmony Baptist Church, 5501 S. State Highway 125, Rogersville, MO 65742 or Convoy of Hope, 330 S. Patterson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019