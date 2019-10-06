|
|
Darrell Joeckel
Nixa - Darrell Joeckel, age 78, of Nixa, Missouri passed September 23, 2019 at Springfield, Missouri.
He was born on August 29, 1941, at Purdy, Missouri. Darrell was the first of four sons born to Henry and Mary (Rupp) Joeckel. He grew up in Spring Hill, Kansas, graduating from high school there. Following high school Darrell worked briefly before going to work for Gilbert Robinson. It was in this job that he found his passion for the restaurant and bar design. In 1994 he left Gilbert Robinson as the Director of Engineering. He then went to work for Lady Baltimore in Springfield, Missouri. Darrell eventually went into business for himself, owning and operating D and M Food Service and Design in Nixa, for several years until his health no longer allowed him to work.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donnie, Dennis and Delbert.
He is survived by his wife, Millie Joeckel of Nixa, Missouri; their four children, Gene Wheeler and wife Sarah of Paola, Kansas, Bob Wheeler and wife Audrea of Garnett, Kansas, Darin Joeckel of Olathe, Kansas, and Kristy Brown and husband Terry of Spring Hill; eleven grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas. Memorial contributions in Darrell's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Block, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019