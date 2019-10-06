Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillsdale Cemetery
Hillsdale, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Joeckel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Joeckel


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Joeckel Obituary
Darrell Joeckel

Nixa - Darrell Joeckel, age 78, of Nixa, Missouri passed September 23, 2019 at Springfield, Missouri.

He was born on August 29, 1941, at Purdy, Missouri. Darrell was the first of four sons born to Henry and Mary (Rupp) Joeckel. He grew up in Spring Hill, Kansas, graduating from high school there. Following high school Darrell worked briefly before going to work for Gilbert Robinson. It was in this job that he found his passion for the restaurant and bar design. In 1994 he left Gilbert Robinson as the Director of Engineering. He then went to work for Lady Baltimore in Springfield, Missouri. Darrell eventually went into business for himself, owning and operating D and M Food Service and Design in Nixa, for several years until his health no longer allowed him to work.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donnie, Dennis and Delbert.

He is survived by his wife, Millie Joeckel of Nixa, Missouri; their four children, Gene Wheeler and wife Sarah of Paola, Kansas, Bob Wheeler and wife Audrea of Garnett, Kansas, Darin Joeckel of Olathe, Kansas, and Kristy Brown and husband Terry of Spring Hill; eleven grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Hillsdale Cemetery, Hillsdale, Kansas. Memorial contributions in Darrell's honor may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Block, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.